Zaira Wasim’s says her social media accounts weren’t hacked, post about quitting films is authentic

Putting all the rumours to rest, Zaira Wasim’s manager on Monday clarified that the actor’s social media accounts were not hacked and the posts about quitting acting as it interfered in her religion were, in fact, shared by her.

A day after the ‘Dangal’ fame announced her “disassociation” from acting in Bollywood stating that her current line of work is silently and unconsciously transitioned her “out of imaan (faith)”, certain media outlets quoted the actor’s manager as claiming that her social media accounts were hacked.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the manager stated that the reports claiming that the accounts were hacked are false.

This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) July 1, 2019

Also read: Priyanka Chopra caught wiping tears at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding in France. See inside pics

“No, we never said that. The post has been put up by Zaira, that’s it. We have never said anything like that,” Tuhin Mishra, Zaira’s manager told ANI over the phone. The actor shared a detailed post on her social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, on Sunday. In the post, the actor stated that her work damaged her “peace, imaan and relationship with Allah.”

“I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn’t feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan and my relationship with Allah,” she wrote.

Shortly after the post went public, it divided the twitterverse. While some supported her decision of quitting, others questioned it.

The matter also spiralled into a political debate with leaders divided over the actor’s statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 17:18 IST