Raveena Tandon takes a dig at Zaira Wasim, says ‘just wish they’d keep their regressive views to themselves’

In a clear dig at Dangal star Zaira Wasim’s announcement that she is leaving Bollywood, Raveena Tandon has slammed the ‘two film olds’ for being ungrateful to the industry.

Raveena tweeted, “Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves .”

Also read: Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says it led her to ‘a path of ignorance’, as she ‘unconsciously transitioned out of imaan’

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Zaira, who made her debut with Aamir Khan as his onscreen daughter in Dangal, wrote in a long Facebook post late Saturday, “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”

She had starred as the lead in Advait Chauhan’s Secret Superstar and has completed work on The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar that is due for release this October.

Supporting her decision, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah had tweeted, “Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy.”

Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2019

Filmmaker Onir also reacted to the development and wrote, “It’s someone’s right to choose what profession one finds happiness in. Wish the decision did not have to be accompanied with a sermon on “good way of life” #ZairaWasim .The opposite is a huge struggle for many who are prevented to make the choice citing the idea as anti religion.”

It's someone's right to choose what profession one finds happiness in. Wish the decision did not have to be accompanied with a sermon on "good way of life" #ZairaWasim .The opposite is a huge struggle for many who are prevented to make the choice citing the idea as anti religion — Onir (@IamOnir) June 30, 2019

Here are a few more reactions:

#ZairaWasim is a courageous girl who defied stereotypes & shined through. We must appreciate her courage & stand with her in her moment of crisis @ZairaWasimmm you hv our support . We love you for work you did and your spirit keep it alive. Wish you well and want u to be happy . — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) June 30, 2019

Zaira has faced backlash from Muslim hardliners all through her five-year-old career. Even before her first film released, she was criticised for working in films and was later slammed for meeting the then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 19:58 IST