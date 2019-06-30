Omar Abdullah supports Zaira Wasim after she announces decision to quit Bollywood: ‘Who are any of us to question, it is her life’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has extended his support to actor Zaira Wasim who announced her exit from Bollywood late Saturday and became one of the top trends on Twitter Sunday morning. Abdullah has defended the decision and said ”it is her life to do with as she pleases”.

He tweeted, “Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy.”

Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2019

Earlier, Zaira had shared a long post on her social media pages, announcing her exit from the film industry, claiming that her career led her to a path of ignorance. Zaira wrote, “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”

Twitter has had mixed reactions to the announcement -- while some suspect she did this under pressure, others are hailing it as her own personal choice.

#ZairaWasim ‘s decision to dissociate with film industry (‘because it interferes with her faith’) should be understood and respected as much as Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor-Bindi.

That did not make Nusrat immoral as this does not make Zaira more moral.

*Freedom to choose is supreme* — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) June 30, 2019

Her life. Her choice. But if time and again, conservatism becomes the dominant narrative, Islamophobia will grow. We're quick to point out ills in Hinduism, like we should. Hinduism's openness to debate has made it stronger, more liberal. Others should follow suit. #ZairaWasim — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) June 30, 2019

No issues in her quitting.. She could have done in quietly without this PR for Islam. In one shot she declared our film industry which has given us so many legends and made India recognizable in the world, as something BAD.. Shame on her and her faith.. #ZairaWasim — John Doe (@UncleJohnDoe) June 30, 2019

Right ahead of the release of her debut film -- Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Zaira was trolled for being ‘unislamic’ as she acted in a film. After the film released and she bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actress, she met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti but later apologized when she was criticised for it.

Last seen in Advait Chauhan’s Secret Superstar where she played the lead role, Zaira has already completed filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink where she has worked with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

