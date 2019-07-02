Judgemental Hai Kya trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao promise a madcap murder mystery. Watch here

The first trailer for the newly retitled film, Judgemental Hai Kya, has been released online following dual launch events in New Delhi and Mumbai, in the presence of actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer introduces us to Bobby and Keshav, played by Kangana and Rajkummar, respectively. The misfits get embroiled in a murder mystery, but neither can be relied upon for the truth. Bobby is clearly unstable - a plot point that is sure to become controversial - and Keshav is a suave, smooth talker. There are conversations about ‘normal’ people and those who beg to be sent to asylums. Given the choice, Bobby picks institutionalisation. Kangana, meanwhile, seems to be channelling Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Very soon, Bobby and Keshav are pitted against each other as they attempt to clear their names of the crime.

The film was previously titled Mental Hai Kya, but underwent a last-minute change after controversy surrounding its depiction of mental health, initiated in part by Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation. A Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and the fact that our intention is not to offend or hurt anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title to Judgemental Hai Kya.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), along with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation, wrote letters to the film’s makers, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, the Prime Minister’s office and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore seeking withdrawal of the teasers and a revision of the title.

Judgemental Hai Kya revolves around two individuals whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. It is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh.

