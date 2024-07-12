Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Kim K, Boris Johnson arrive for couple's big day; SRK is back too

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: They are all set to tie the knot today.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: After months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to finally tie the knot on Friday, July 12. The couple will exchange vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC in a wedding that will be attended by the biggest names in Bollywood, world politicians, tech CEOs and even US reality show stars....Read More

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.

The extravaganza is expected to be attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, sources said. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also landed in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars too are expected to attend the celebrations. The events leading to the wedding featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so is Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.