Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Kim K, Boris Johnson arrive for couple's big day; SRK is back too
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: After months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to finally tie the knot on Friday, July 12. The couple will exchange vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC in a wedding that will be attended by the biggest names in Bollywood, world politicians, tech CEOs and even US reality show stars....Read More
Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.
The extravaganza is expected to be attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, sources said. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also landed in Mumbai.
Bollywood stars too are expected to attend the celebrations. The events leading to the wedding featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.
Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so is Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Guest list
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Now, the Economic Times has shared a detailed list of the guests who will attend the wedding festivities, which will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai.
The wedding will have reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as guests. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help coach Jay Shetty will also attend the wedding. Former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will also attend.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: WFH for BKC offices
Employees of offices in and around BKC have been asked to work from home today. A report in the Mint mentions, “This decision stems from traffic diversions and restricted access due to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.” BKC is Bandra Kurla Complex and houses some of the biggest offices of the city.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: All 5-star hotels in BKC ‘sold out’
The pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant have left a significant mark on both occupancy and prices of hotels in Mumbai. The two main hotel properties in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a prominent upscale real estate hub in Mumbai where the wedding is due to be held, are all 'sold out', show travel and hotel websites. One of the hotels is offering a room for ₹91,350 per night on July 14 compared with the usual prices of ₹13,000 a night. Read full report here.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Fresh pics from garba night
Stylish Shaleena Nathani has shared fresh pictures of Anant and Radhika from the Garba night last week. Radhika looks elegant in her impressive purple lehenga, wearing a pink garland. Anant wore a custom outfit by Rahul Mishra.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Traffic advisory
Roads near the venue - the upmarket Jio World Convention Centre owned by Ambani's Reliance conglomerate in Mumbai's central business district - will be open only for "event vehicles" between 1 p.m. and midnight July 12-15.
Traffic already has slowed around the immediate area around the venue which is being adorned with decorative lights and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights have also been used to decorate the trees outside Ambani's 27-storey mansion, Antilia, in Mumbai.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: SRK returns from NYC
Shah Rukh Khan is back in India with his family to attend the wedding. He was spotted by the paparazzi outside Mumbai airport early Friday morning. Shah Rukh was in New York for the shoot prep of his next movie, King.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee arrives
Paparazzi at the Mumbai airport caught a glimpse of Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee last night. He arrived dressed in a formal suit and smiling brightly.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: International celebs are here
All from reality stars Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and former UK PM Boris Johnson have arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Kim even shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram of the warm welcome she received at the hotel.