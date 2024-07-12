Radhika Merchant's surprisingly sober bridal look revealed as she gets ready to marry Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant's debuted a surprisingly sober look for her wedding day. Her pictures were shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor on social media. Radhika Merchant's bridal look revealed as she gets ready to marry Anant Ambani.

The look features a white and red lehenga with double dupattas. She paired the outfit with a chunky emerald necklace, which has emerged as the family's favourite gemstone over the many pre-wedding celebrations. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates)

Radhika's look

Rhea wrote, “A Fairytale Come to Life - Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani. Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.”

She added, “The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red. Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.”

About the wedding

Radhika is all set to marry Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. The wedding is happening at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC. Celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.