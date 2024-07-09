Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wild wild haldi: Spare kurtas for everyone; Gen Z stars have best time

Several pictures from the pre-wedding festivity were shared on social media, where the guests, including Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Orry, are seen drenched in haldi (turmeric).

Fun and frolic

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to Instagram to share inside pics from the haldi ceremony featuring Ananya, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya.

The pics show the group smiling and posing in their best ethnic attire, and another snap shows them in different clothes smeared in yellow. They all are beaming with joy for the camera.

More about the haldi ceremony

The haldi ceremony took place a day after Radhika Merchant's parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant, hosted a “graha shanti” pooja. Last Friday, the Ambanis hosted a grand sangeet ceremony that saw pop icon Justin Bieber performing for the guests.

Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor attended the haldi ceremony. Salman and Ranveer were drenched in yellow as they left the celebrations. Industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani too were soaked in turmeric. Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani.

More about the wedding

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.