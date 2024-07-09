Salman Khan changes kurta during function, Ranveer Singh covered in yellow at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's haldi

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Their wedding week kicked off with a haldi ceremony. It was another star-studded affair, attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday among others. (Also Read – Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: 5 best inside moments from the star-studded ceremony) Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi

Who all attended?

Salman Khan was seen arriving at the haldi ceremony in an-all black traditional avatar. However, soon his black kurta was replaced by a yellow one to suit the occasion. He even greeted the paparazzi when they called him “Sikandar,” referring to his next action film directed by AR Murugadoss that he's currently filming.

Another highlight was Ranveer Singh, dressed in a yellow kurta and palazzo pyjamas, entering the venue only to be served paan as a welcome gesture. He patiently enjoyed the paan and complimented the waiters. While exiting, he was seen covered in haldi from top to bottom, including his face and long hair. He knocked on the window of his black SUV and waved goodbye to the paparazzi before entering the car and speeding off.

Janhvi Kapoor, who wore a yellow saree and matching blouse, was seen accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya, who was dressed in a light mauve kurta and half jacket, accessorised by a golden elephant brooch and a black pocket square. Janhvi and Veer were seen tending to her producer-father Boney Kapoor during the function. Boney chose a light yellow kurta-pyjama for the occasion.

Janhvi's contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday posed together for the paparazzi. After Ananya posed solo, she asked where Sara is and then the two posed for the photographers together. Sara wore a multicoloured crop top and lehenga with matching jewellery and potli bag. Meanwhile, Ananya chose a light pink gown and matching dupatta with golden border for the occasion. She tied her hair behind the back in a bun with a gajra and completed the look with golden danglers. Among other Bollywood celebrities who participated in the festivities were Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, filmmaker Atlee, and veteran actor Tina Ambani, who is Anant's aunt, accompanied by her husband and industrialist Anil Ambani.

About the wedding

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.