Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: 5 best inside moments from the star-studded ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet was off the hook! It had everything you could ever want in a party - a guest list full of celebs, food that was to die for, decorations that were straight out of a fairy tale, outfits that were like something out of a fashion show, and performances that were so good. Here are the five best moments from the Ambani bash that everyone's still talking about: (Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: From Alia & Ranbir Kapoor’s thumka to Vicky Kaushal-Shehnaaz going Tauba Tauba) Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet was held on Friday in Mumbai. (PTI)

Justin Bieber’s special moment with Alaviaa Jaaferi

Pop star Justin Bieber made the sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai on Friday, a hit musical affair by performing his hit songs such as Baby, Love Yourself and Boyfriend. What made it extra special was his moment with Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, Alaviaa Jaaferi. In a video, Justin is seen bringing her up on stage, and hugging her. A laughing and blushing Alaviaa is enjoying the fan girl moment. The video left social media users in awe of Justin. He even pulled Anant on stage to dance.

Salman Khan dancing with Anant

Salman Khan stole the show when he made a grand entrance with Anant Ambani on an ATV bike, setting the tone for an evening filled with fun. The duo went on to deliver an energetic performance of Salman’s popular song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai. Salman then won everyone’s heart with his solo performance of his evergreen song, Oo Jane Jana.

Orry’s moment with Bollywood squad

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, had his share of fun with his Bollywood gang at the festivities. He took the stage to dance with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday for an electrifying performance. They danced on several Bollywood numbers including Saajanji Ghar Aaye and Yeh ladhki Haye Allah.

Special shoutout to T-20 champions

The sangeet festivities included a special celebration of the T20 World Cup winning Team India. Nita Ambani called the World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya onstage. They were greeted by thunderous applause and cheers. Nita urged the audience to give him the bigger round of applause even as she said: “No shouting is good enough, no screaming, no cheering is enough.” The audience of Ambani family, friends and other guests gave each cricketer a round of standing ovation.

Alia Bhatt’s thumkas

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined in for some fun, and were seen matching steps on Show Me The Thumka. They twinned in traditional black attires at the ceremony. In a video from the sangeet doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir and Alia can be seen on the stage, shaking a leg to the song. Show Me The Thumka. The original song featured Shraddha Kapoor alongside Ranbir.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.