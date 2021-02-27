Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah Kashyap for calling out harassers
- Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
Aaliyah Kashyap's friends and followers showed up in her support after she wrote a note about the abuse she has faced online after posting pictures in lingerie.
Aaliyah, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Friday posted a note on Instagram, in which she wrote about receiving the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' for her photoshoot.
People flooded the comments section of her post to express their support for her. Alaviaa Jaaferi and Alanna Panday dropped heart emojis, while Khushi Kapoor wrote, "I love you. I’m proud of you." Actor Kalki Koechlin commented, "Proud of you for sharing this."
Others also praised Aaliyah for having to courage to speak about what had happened to her. "You’ve always been this strong girl I've known who lives her life by her rules ...proud of you for posting and never letting these regressive people change your perspective and speaking aloud," one person commented. "Really sorry you went through this, thank you for standing up. Supports the voices of many others. Stay strong, you do you sis," wrote another.
Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'
In her post, Aaliyah had written that she contemplated deleting her page entirely and that she has never felt more frightened than this before. "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," she wrote.
