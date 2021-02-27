IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah Kashyap for calling out harassers
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah Kashyap for calling out harassers

  • Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:05 AM IST

Aaliyah Kashyap's friends and followers showed up in her support after she wrote a note about the abuse she has faced online after posting pictures in lingerie.

Aaliyah, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Friday posted a note on Instagram, in which she wrote about receiving the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' for her photoshoot.

People flooded the comments section of her post to express their support for her. Alaviaa Jaaferi and Alanna Panday dropped heart emojis, while Khushi Kapoor wrote, "I love you. I’m proud of you." Actor Kalki Koechlin commented, "Proud of you for sharing this."

Others also praised Aaliyah for having to courage to speak about what had happened to her. "You’ve always been this strong girl I've known who lives her life by her rules ...proud of you for posting and never letting these regressive people change your perspective and speaking aloud," one person commented. "Really sorry you went through this, thank you for standing up. Supports the voices of many others. Stay strong, you do you sis," wrote another.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'

In her post, Aaliyah had written that she contemplated deleting her page entirely and that she has never felt more frightened than this before. "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aaliyah kashyap khushi kapoor anurag kashyap

Related Stories

Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
bollywood

Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed how she was subjected to the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' on social media after her lingerie photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah said that she was 'crying constantly' after the backlash she faced for posting pictures in lingerie. She eventually realised that anonymous trolls don't matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at an eatery.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at an eatery.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a 'progressive and equal partner'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • Richa Chadha has said that she has found an equal partner in boyfriend Ali Fazal who cooks well, works out with her and is progressive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah for calling out harassers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, says everybody in showbiz has their own journey, even if a film is produced for them by family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, who star in the upcoming direct-to-Netflix release Sardar Ka Grandson, talk about collaborating for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
Actor Anil Kapoor has three projects lined up next including Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Animal and Takht.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Actor Anil Kapoor talks about getting leading roles in his sixties, juggling multiple projects such as Animal and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn joined the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Ajay Devgn joined the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, to begin shooting from tomorrow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Ajay Devgn has joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. He will begin shooting from Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi says audience is not 'obligated' to love her, she needs to win them over

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in Roohi, said that viewers are not 'obligated' to love her and the onus is on her to give them a reason to. She added that she is working hard to win everyone over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
Priyanka Chopra soaking up the sun with her pet pooch Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and her pet dog Diana are soaking up the sun in London, where the actor is shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, in which she plays a spy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at an ad shoot.
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are lost in love and laughter at ad shoot. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at an ad shoot with director Gauri Shinde. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Other than movies, the actor has also been making music and has a busy year ahead. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Shruti Haasan: OTT gives films a second lease of life

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The actor-singer says the debate about theatres VS OTT is a larger one. While some films are made for theatre, she is a big fan of streaming platforms as it gives her access to all kinds of content from across the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
bollywood

Salman feels 'embarrassed' to display painting alongside 'legends' at art show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said he feels 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' but at the same time, 'delighted' and 'honoured', to have his painting displayed alongside legends at an art show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
bollywood

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shareef Dargah.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train.
bollywood

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac