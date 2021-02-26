Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has written a long post on Instagram about how she was subject to the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' after posing for a lingerie brand. Aaliyah says that she even received rape threats for it.
Aaliyah said that she contemplated deleting her page entirely and that she has never felt more frightened than this before. "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," she wrote.
Aaliyah also called out the hypocrisy of people who hold candle marches for victims of rape and sexual harassment but 'won't protect a woman while she's alive.' She added that the excessive sexualisation led up to her being 'sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man.'
"The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other woman, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they're on a moral high ground but in reality, they are the ones promoting the rape culture that exists," she wrote. Aaliyah also shared screenshots of all the vile abuse she has been getting in her comments section on Instagram.
Earlier, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah talked about how she deals with trolling. “So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t.”
Also read: Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar says guidelines for OTT will help: 'We had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest'
“People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot," she had said.
