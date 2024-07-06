 Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs; Orry joins him on stage. Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs; Orry joins him on stage. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Jul 06, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Justin Bieber flew from US to India on Friday for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Singer Justin Bieber performed several of his hit songs as he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the event emerged on social media platforms. Justin flew back to the USA after his performance early on Saturday morning.

Justin Bieber performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.
Justin Bieber performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs; Orry joins him on stage. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On