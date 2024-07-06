Justin Bieber wins crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with his songs; Orry joins him on stage. Watch
ByAnanya Das
Jul 06, 2024 06:36 AM IST
Justin Bieber flew from US to India on Friday for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.
Singer Justin Bieber performed several of his hit songs as he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the event emerged on social media platforms. Justin flew back to the USA after his performance early on Saturday morning.
