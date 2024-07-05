Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai for Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's sangeet tonight: Watch video

US singer Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding sangeet on Friday evening. The Peaches singer reportedly cost the Ambani family some big bucks to bring to India. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns in purple lehenga at garba night hosted by Kokilaben Ambani) Justin Bieber was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday morning.

The Bieber has landed

Bieber was flanked by thick security as he was spotted leaving the airport. He was wearing a pink sweatshirt and red bucket hat, his staple style for a few years now. Justin did not wave to the paparazzi and swiftly moved to his car.

As per a report in a Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin is being paid a massive sum for his performance. He reportedly comes at a cost of ₹83 crore or $10 million. This will be his second performance in India after the infamous 2017 concert when he was caught lip-syncing through his entire set.

Justin is currently expecting his first child with wife Hailey Bieber.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of India's richest person, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is marrying Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant on July 12.

The sangeet will be organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Friday evening. It will be attended by the family and their Bollywood friends among others.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'