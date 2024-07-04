Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Badshah to perform with Karan Aujla at sangeet

Desi touch

Anant and Radhika will be getting married on July 12 in Mumbai. And the pre-wedding festivities have everyone on the internet buzzing. The anticipation heightened with Justin arriving in the country for the sangeet ceremony on July 5 (Friday).

Now, we have got to know that Badshah along with Karan will hit the stage at the sangeet ceremony, and it's going to be off the chain!

“Badshah has worked with Karan Aujla on songs such as Players, God Damn and Daaku. They share a camaraderie, which is expected to be reflected in their performance. Being true to their music, they will be singing some of their hit songs, and adding a touch of Punjabi music to the party,” says a source in the know-how, adding that both the singers are looking forward to getting on the stage and celebrating the union of the couple through their music.

Apart from this, India Today also reported that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

More about the sangeet

Sometime back, the invitation of Radhika and Anant’s sangeet ceremony surfaced on the internet. It was dubbed as “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts”, stating that the star-studded ceremony will be “a night of song, dance and wonder”.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on Friday evening in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for the evening is Indian Regal Glam.

The lavish wedding

Anant and Radhika, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in Mumbai from July 12. Mukesh Ambani, along with his family on Tuesday, started the final chapter of the lavish celebrations with a mass wedding for 52 'underprivileged' couples. Anant and Radhika's wedding, spanning over three days, features three events -- 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

The Ambani family hosted a grand three-day celebration in Jamnagar in March, followed by a second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika on an extravagant cruise in Italy and South of France. The four-day event, held from May 29 to June 1, was a glamorous event with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, in attendance.