 Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jul 03, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have already thrown two extraordinary pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ahead of the main wedding.

The actual Ambani wedding is less than 10 days away and the buzz around Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big, fat Indian wedding is at an all time high. After Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and Katy Perry performed during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bashes earlier this year, an India Today report states that Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai. Also read: Ambanis shut down an entire plaza in Portofino for Anant-Radhika bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai could see a performance by famous British singer Adele. (File Photos)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai could see a performance by famous British singer Adele. (File Photos)

Currently negotiations and talks are on

As per India Today sources, the singers might arrive in India to perform at the lavish Ambani wedding celebrations that are set to take place between July 12 and July 14. They also shared that ‘currently negotiations and talks are on’ to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding festivities.

International celebs at Ambani pre-wedding bashes

The Ambanis are no stranger to throwing a costly party. The family's wedding and pre-wedding celebrations are known for their opulence, and the two pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani – Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child – and Radhika Merchant were no exception.

Following a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar in March 2024, the Ambanis hosted a second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika on an extravagant cruise in Italy and South of France. The four-day event, held from May 29 to June 1, had guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others entertained by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, Guru Randhawa, and the Backstreet Boys.

Earlier, during the first pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, the likes of Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal performed for the friends and family of the Ambanis and Merchants. Interestingly, the Ambanis hosted the most expensive wedding in India to date for Isha Ambani in 2018, which reportedly cost $100 million and saw US singer Beyoncé perform at the pre-wedding party in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

More about upcoming Ambani wedding

Anant and Radhika, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in Mumbai from July 12. Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, along with his family on Tuesday, started of the lavish finale of Anant's wedding celebrations with mass nuptials for 52 'underprivileged' couples.

Anant and Radhika's wedding, spanning over three days, features three events. 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On