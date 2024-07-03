Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report

Currently negotiations and talks are on

As per India Today sources, the singers might arrive in India to perform at the lavish Ambani wedding celebrations that are set to take place between July 12 and July 14. They also shared that ‘currently negotiations and talks are on’ to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding festivities.

International celebs at Ambani pre-wedding bashes

The Ambanis are no stranger to throwing a costly party. The family's wedding and pre-wedding celebrations are known for their opulence, and the two pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani – Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest child – and Radhika Merchant were no exception.

Following a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar in March 2024, the Ambanis hosted a second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika on an extravagant cruise in Italy and South of France. The four-day event, held from May 29 to June 1, had guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others entertained by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, Guru Randhawa, and the Backstreet Boys.

Earlier, during the first pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, the likes of Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal performed for the friends and family of the Ambanis and Merchants. Interestingly, the Ambanis hosted the most expensive wedding in India to date for Isha Ambani in 2018, which reportedly cost $100 million and saw US singer Beyoncé perform at the pre-wedding party in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

More about upcoming Ambani wedding

Anant and Radhika, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in Mumbai from July 12. Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, along with his family on Tuesday, started of the lavish finale of Anant's wedding celebrations with mass nuptials for 52 'underprivileged' couples.

Anant and Radhika's wedding, spanning over three days, features three events. 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.