Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding invite goes viral, but fans ask ‘mithai ka dibba kaha hai’

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the nuptial knot with his fiance Radhika Merchant on July 12. Yes, the wedding is yet to happen. The other starry affairs this year were just pre-wedding celebrations hosted by the families ahead of their union. The first one was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat whereas the second pre-wedding event was a cruise in Italy. Well, as fans eagerly wait to see how grand their wedding day will be, Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite has now surfaced on social media thanks to a viral video shared by the paparazzi. And it is luxe! A sneak peek of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding invite

The video begins with the unboxing of a golden box, which has an orange box inside. On top of this invite is Lord Vishnu’s picture, with Goddess Lakshmi’s photo inside his heart. On opening this orange box, we hear the Vishnu Mantra, as described by the individual in this video. The invitation card is in the form of a golden book with detachable frames featuring deities, kept alongside a ‘travelling mandir’. There is also a pouch that carries a Pashmina shawl straight from Kashmir for the guests. Like every Ambani event we have witnessed so far, Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite is exquisite. A homage to art and culture. But that’s not what got fans’ attention.

Comment section of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's viral wedding invite

In the comment section below, concerned fans wondered where the sweet box is. For instance, one social media user asked, “Mithai ka dibba kaha hai?”, whereas another pointed out, “Itne barde card mai ek sweet tak nahi hai 😂.” A third internet user joked, “Itne budget mein to hamara pura shaadi ho jaega 🤣🤣”, while another comment read: “Mujhe to laga tha dry fruits se bhara hoga😂😂😂.” Commenting on the apparent budget of Anant and Radhika’s wedding, another social media user joked, “Marriage is happening in 1500 crore, whole Pakistan can be bought in that much 🙏🤣.”

Well, if the card is this grand, we can’t wait to see how lavish Anant and Radhika’s much-awaited wedding day is going to be.