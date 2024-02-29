Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to have Indori food: What’s it about?

It’s going to be all eyes on the weekend for the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded invitation list will see a host of Bollywood stars and international names in attendance, including musicians Rihanna and Beyoncé and business magnates Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. While social media is abuzz with the décor and prep, a key highlight is the elaborate food planned for the three-day extravaganza, with a focus on Indori cuisine. As per a report, 21 chefs have been hired from Indore to whip up a culinary feast. An Indori sarafa counter (a nod to Indore’s vibrant street food market), will reportedly showcase dishes sprinkled with the authentic jeevaran (spice powder). We got an expert to share what Indori cuisine is all about... Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's' pre-wedding celebrations will feature a special spread of Indori dishes (PICS FOR REPRESENTATION)

‘Indori food is chatpat, full of flavour’

Describing Indori food, Anuradha Joshi Medhora, chef and founder at Charoli foods, says, “We Indoris are chatoras and love our chatpat food, which is full of flavour. Indori food, which is actually street food, is a combination of local Malwa cuisine and influences from Marwari and Gujarati communities that were settled in the region.”

Poha topped with grated coconut is a must-have (Shutterstock)

With the banquet reported to have a sarafa section, she talks about the city’s famous markets, from the iconic Chappan Dukaan to the old city market of Sarafa Bazar. “This place opens after the jewellers close their shops and you get outstanding vegetarian fare there — from poha and kachoris made with ghee to jaleba (big-sized jalebis). Moong Vade, Dal Bafla with Teekhe Aloo and Lassan Chutney, and Bhutte Ki Khees are very famous too.” She adds, “Even sabudana khichdi is cooked differently, as the sabudana is steamed, then cooked.” On Indori weddings, she says, “The menu features chappan bhog, a large thaal of food with namkeens like Lassan and Lawang Sev.”

Sweet indulgence

Balushahi and kachori with imli chutney (Shutterstock)

The desserts are delicious, too. Medhora adds, “Indoris are big on dairy and mithai and we have kulfi, malpua, kalakand, sohan papdi and Indori Shahi Shikanji, a thick milky drink, also makes for the meal ender.”