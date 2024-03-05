 Udit Narayan on performing at Anant-Radhika's pre wedding:Itne bade bade log the - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / Cinema / Udit Narayan on his performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre wedding: Itne bade bade log aaye the

Udit Narayan on his performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre wedding: Itne bade bade log aaye the

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 05, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Singer Udit Narayan tells us about his experience singing at the lavish pre wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Radhika Merchant.

Udit Narayan is in his element when we connect with him, as he has just finished performing for the recently concluded grand pre wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

“Country ke sabse bade, richest person Mukesh Ambani ji ke bete ki pre wedding hai. I performed on Sunday, it was a 20 minute performance. Pritam Chakraborty ji (music composer) ne coordinate kiya hum musicians ke saath. There were many others apart from me, mujhe bhi pehli baar mauka mila hai,” he says in his trademark avatar.

The 68-year-old shares that he had prepared a set of five of his most iconic songs for the occasion. “Pehla Nasha, Main Yahaan Hoon, Udd Jaa Kaale Kawaan, Chand Chhupa Baadal Mein and Jaadu Teri Nazar. Do-teen linein thi bas,” he adds. In fact, Khan also shook a leg on Main Yahaan along with wife Gauri Khan.

Despite reaching on Saturday itself, Narayan couldn’t enjoy much of the festivities until the night. “I had a charter flight early morning on Saturday, so I couldn’t sleep the night prior. I got to rest a bit after reaching Jamnagar, did a small rehearsal,” he shares. From Shah Rukh Khan, to Bill Gates, the three-day long festivities were filled with grandeur, with the who’s who in attendance. The singer gushes, “Itne bade log the, toh mahaul toh achha hoga hi. Mujhe bhi opportunity mili hai. Anant Ambani ji bauhaut pyaar karte hain humse, maine suna hai.”

