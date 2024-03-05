Ram Charan's makeup artist says she walked out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'idly' remark: ‘Disrespectful’
The internet, too, wasn't pleased with Shah Rukh Khan calling Ram Charan 'idli'. A person tweeted Shah Rukh Khan was being ‘casually racist’ to Ram.
Celebrities from across the country and the world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rihanna, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor among many others were the guests at the event. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fail at Naatu Naatu steps, try this crazy move instead at Ambani bash. Watch)
Shah Rukh invites Ram Charan on stage
On day two, the people witnessed the three Khans--Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come together on stage after many years as they performed. The trio at first tried doing the hook step of Ram Charan and Jr Ntr's RRR song Naatu Naatu. At one point, Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step of the song together.
Shah Rukh calls Ram ‘idli’, his makeup artist reacts
Ram was invited on stage by Shah Rukh Khan to groove with them. Shah Rukh jokingly said several gibberish words, seemingly in Telugu or Tamil. A video of the same was shared by Pinkvilla on its Instagram. Ram's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, commented on the video, “I’m a huge SRK fan, but I really disliked the way he called Ram Charan on stage.”
Zeba says SRK was disrespectful towards Ram
As per Free Press Journal, Zeba expressed disappointment towards the actor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "'Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."
Internet reacts to Shah Rukh's comment
The internet, too, wasn't pleased with Shah Rukh calling Ram 'idli'. A person tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan is being insensitive by referring to Ram Charan as 'idli', which could be perceived as a racial stereotype against South Indians." Another comment read, "Shah Rukh Khan being casually racist to Ram Charan who is South Indian by calling him idli." A tweet read, "Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling 'Ram Charan idli' after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career."
Zena shares post
Zeba further shared a statement on Instagram but deleted it later. A part of it read, "It's funny how everyone wants to pay us 'lesser' because we're from south India whereas they're okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based."
