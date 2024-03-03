 Aamir, Salman, SRK fail at Naatu Naatu steps, try this crazy move instead. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fail at Naatu Naatu steps, try this crazy move instead at Ambani bash. Watch

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fail at Naatu Naatu steps, try this crazy move instead at Ambani bash. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 03, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The three Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan got together to give epic performances on day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala on Friday night. Several videos and pictures of the trio grooving to music emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event; dances with Suhana as Diljit Dosanjh sings)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan try to dance to Naatu Naatu.

Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh groove to Naatu Naatu

In a clip, they were seen doing the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song from Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer RRR. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir came together after years and treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance. While Shah Rukh and Salman Khan wore black kurtas and pyjamas for the event, Aamir opted for a green ethnic outfit.

The trio dance to each other's songs

A clip showed the actors trying to do the hook step of Naatu Naatu. However, after they failed to do the step, all of them did iconic hook steps from each other's famous songs. The video showed Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh performing Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Salman, Shah Rukh gave solo performances as well

A video showed Salman dancing to songs from his hit films over the years, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Salaam-E-Ishq and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. In a clip, Shah Rukh was seen dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan.

Celebs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, in July this year.

Besides Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor were also part of the mega bash.

