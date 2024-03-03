Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event; dances with Suhana as Diljit Dosanjh sings

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, among many celebrities, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several videos and pictures of the actor from the event on day two, Saturday evening, emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan opts for black outfit; Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor stun at Anant-Radhika's party) Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

Shah Rukh chants Jai Shri Ram

In a video, Shah Rukh arrived on the stage wearing a black kurta, jacket and pyjama. He said in Hindi and English, "...and for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced...But the togetherness can't go forward without the prayers and blessings."

SRK introduces 'powerpuff girls of the Ambani family'

He also added, "So let me take a moment to introduce to all to the powerpuff girls of the Ambani family, the Trimurti or the trideviya of the family--the Saraswati, the Lakshmi and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together." Shah Rukh then introduced--Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal and Devyani Khimji, on screen for blessings on Radhika and Anant.

Shah Rukh grooves to Pathaan song

In another video, Shah Rukh was seen dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 film Pathaan. The clip ended with Shah Rukh stopping his dance with his signature move. He then picked up the mic, turned around and asked, "Ab kya hua Anant (Now what happened, Anant)?"

SRK, Suhana, Navya, Ananya dance to Diljit's song

A video showed Shah Rukh on stage as Diljit Dosanjh sang and grooved to his hit song Lover. The actor was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. All of them danced as Diljit sang.

For the event, Diljit was seen in a white outfit and matching turban. Suhana opted for a blue saree, while Navya wore a silver dress. Ananya was seen in a neon green lehenga, and Shanaya wore an orange outfit.

All about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding event is taking place four months ahead of the wedding, which will take place in July.

Guests from all over the world arrived in Jamnagar to be part of the festivities. Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among many others were part of the festivities.

