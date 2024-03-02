Shah Rukh Khan opts for black outfit; Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor stun at Anant-Radhika's party

Bollywood celebrities reached Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities. On Friday night, a cocktail party was held, which was attended by many celebrities. (Also Read | Rihanna poses with paparazzi and cops at Jamnagar airport, interacts with them before leaving India. Watch) Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

What SRK, Alia, Deepika, Kareena wore to Anant-Radhika's party

For the event, Shah Rukh Khan ditched the shirt and wore a blazer and pants. He also wore a chain around his neck. Alia Bhatt wore an embellished shimmery off-shoulder outfit. Kareena Kapoor was seen in a mauve saree and matching blouse.

Deepika and Ranveer opted for black and white outfits

Deepika Padukone opted for a black dress. Her husband Ranveer Singh wore a white shirt under a waistcoat and jacket and matching pants. Natasha Poonawalla wore a shimmery silver outfit.

In a photo, Ranbir Kapoor was seen laughing behind her with Ayan Mukerji as Alia stood nearby. Saif Ali Khan opted for a purple shirt under a blazer and pants. His son Taimur Ali Khan was seen in a white shirt, tie, black suit and trousers. Both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also opted for black outfits.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

About Alia, Deepika, Ranveer's upcoming films

Meanwhile, fans will see Alia Bhatt in her upcoming film Jigra along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Love & War in the pipeline. The film will also star Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will release in 2025.

