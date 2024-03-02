Rihanna poses with paparazzi, hugs cops at Jamnagar airport, interacts with them before leaving India. Watch

Pop sensation Rihanna, who was in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event, left India on Saturday morning. Before her departure, the singer posed for the paparazzi, interacted with them and even clicked photos with the photographers stationed at the Jamnagar airport. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here's the schedule for Day 2) Rihanna poses with paparazzi and cops at Jamnagar airport.

Rihanna interacts with paparazzi in Jamnagar

Several videos and pictures of the singer at the Jamnagar airport emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Rihanna was seen getting out of her car. As the paparazzi asked her if she loved India, the singer said, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

Singer takes a painting back home

For her travel, Rihanna wore a pink dress, wrapped a blue stole around her shoulder and wore black shoes. The singer also carried a black bag. She also carried a painting which also had the words "thank you". The singer gave several poses before walking away.

Rihanna clicks pics with cops, paparazzi

In another clip, she was seen holding two female cops' hands as she entered the airport. Later, she also gestured all the cops to come forward and clicked group photos. She also hugged the female cops. While she posed for the paparazzi, a few of them seemingly requested her if they could click photos with her. Rihanna gestured them to come forward and gave different poses with them.

Rihanna's show at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event

Rihanna recently arrived in Jamnagar and performed on Friday night on day one of Anant and Radhika's three-day pre-wedding festivities. She performed her all-time hits, including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, and so on.

What she said after her show

Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon shimmering outfit. She expressed gratitude to the Ambani family during her on-stage address, saying, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”

Reportedly, the singer asked for more than ₹50 crore for her show. On February 29, she travelled to Jamnagar with her team and a 12-foot suitcase. Guests from all around the world have already arrived in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

