Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif stun at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event

Celebrities from different film industries have been attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar. On Saturday night, all of them, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, were seen at the event. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Tiger Shroff among others decked up for the event. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event; dances with Suhana as Diljit Dosanjh sings) Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding event.

Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir attend event in ethnic

In a video, Salman Khan was seen in a black kurta and pyjama. He hugged Anant and also shared a conversation as well as a laugh. Later, Tiger Shroff also greeted him with a hug. For the event, Tiger wore a white kurta, pyjama and a matching jacket. Aamir Khan was seen in a green ethnic wear. Shah Rukh Khan also opted for a black kurta and pyjama. In another clip, Ranbir Kapoor hugged Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While Ranbir opted for a black traditional outfit, Sidharth was seen in a red ethnic attire. Kiara wore a lehenga for the event.

Rani, Kareena, Kiran stun in sarees

Rani Mukerji opted for a red satin saree and matching blouse as she posed for pictures. Jeetendra was seen in a blue outfit. Kiran Rao wore a black and golden saree. Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan twinned in black and white traditional outfits while Kareena Kapoor wore a shimmery red saree. Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white saree and jacket. Akshay Kumar was also seen in a traditional outfit.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan at the event.

Katrina, Janhvi, Deepika opt for lehenga

Katrina Kaif was seen chatting with Arjun Kapoor in another clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. While Katrina opted for a white lehenga, Arjun was seen in a black and silver shimmery sherwani. Vicky Kaushal, too was seen in a black and silver outfit. Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the event with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

For the occasion, Ranveer Singh was seen in a black and blue sherwani and pants. Deepika Padukone wore a golden lehenga. Sara Ali Khan was seen in a white outfit. She was seen talking with Deepika in a clip. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who will soon become parents, were also seen at the event.

All about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding event is taking place four months ahead of the wedding, which will take place in July. Guests from all over the world arrived in Jamnagar to be part of the festivities.

