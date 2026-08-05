Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department will be introducing a special policy dedicated to women's health, Minister U T Khader has said. Karnataka to introduce dedicated health policy for women

Named 'Ruthutaare', the policy, which is said to be a first of its kind in the country, will primarily focus on menopause-related issues among women.

"Karnataka government plans to introduce a special health policy for women at the earliest. We have a health policy, not only in the state but across the country there is no separate women health policy. As all health programmes concerning women come under the common health policy, probably the priority that should be given to women has got reduced," Khader said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, "We have discussed all these and in the days ahead, probably for the first time in the country, we have planned to introduce a women health policy in Karnataka with the name Ruthutaare, which is related to menopause."

The minister said as per the advice and information by doctors, women face lot of mental and health issues during menopause and this initiative is to help them in managing their lifestyle during this period, and how to bring down mental stress.

"This will focus on preventive measures without taking medication. To assist and share information to the Health Department in framing this policy, which is the first of its kind in the country, we are constituing a policy committee headed by Dr Jyotsna Mirlay and officials," he said.

Aimed at creating awareness among people and to ensure that the intent of initiatives regarding women and child health reaches the people, film actress and former MP Ramya had been appointed as the brand ambassador, he added.

Khader said, as the first step, with the help of ASHA workers, house-to-house survey will be conducted to collect data regarding those in perimenopause and menopause stages, and basic information will be shared with them regarding health and lifestyle. The initiative will be taken ahead stage by stage.

Subsequently, the proposal would be discussed with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementation across the country, he said.

Responding to a question, the minister said required training will be provided to ASHA workers before the house-to-house survey.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.