‘I could have resigned too’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar recalls cabinet berth denial during Siddaramaiah's tenure

Amid several Congress MLAs reportedly threatening to resign for being left out in Karnataka's cabinet of ministers, chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday drew from his own experience in the past when Siddaramaiah was CM. DK Shivakumar was left out of the cabinet when Siddaramaiah first took charge as Karnataka chief minister in May 2013. (@DKShivakumar on X)

Shivakumar said even he was denied a ministerial berth during one of the tenures of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and also during that of N Dharam Singh.

His statement came a day after a few Congress MLAs expressed disappointment and offered to resign after failing to secure a ministerial post in the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, which saw 20 ministers being sworn in.

Even I was denied a ministerial berth: DKS After Monday's expansion, a number of Congress MLAs expressed their displeasure, including MLA Yashvantharayagouda V Patil, who submitted his resignation from the Assembly, and Belur Gopalakrishna, who also offered to quit after being left out, HT reported earlier.

Issuing a warning to the unhappy legislators, the Karnataka chief minister said he too had been denied a place in the cabinet during the tenures of former Karnataka chief ministers Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah.

“When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn’t G Parameshwara (deputy CM) and I remain patient?... One needs to have patience,” he said.

He also said that if any legislator chose to resign, he would accept the resignation without delay. Mentioning that the party comes first, Shivakumar said, “If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I’m going to accept.”

When DKS was denied a berth during Siddaramaiah's tenure Shivakumar was left out of the cabinet when Siddaramaiah first took charge as Karnataka chief minister in May 2013.

At the time, Siddaramaiah and the party were facing pressure from civil society groups to keep leaders facing serious corruption allegations out of the ministry, HT had reported then.

Besides Shivakumar, former minister R Roshan Baig was also not given a ministerial position in that cabinet.

Karnataka cabinet expansion The Congress on Monday inducted 20 legislators into the cabinet while also filling key constitutional positions in the state legislature after months of discussions within the party.

With the latest expansion, the cabinet headed by Shivakumar has reached its full strength. It also brings to an end the Congress leadership's long exercise to ensure a balance of regional, caste and political representation while filling the vacant ministerial posts.

The new ministers include P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Dr Ajay Singh, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

(With inputs from Arun Dev)