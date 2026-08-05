Mumbai, "Balika Vadhu" star Avika Gor says her stint on the upcoming reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is a departure from her past work but it is not an attempt to change her girl-next-door image on television. Not chasing image makeover, but ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ a daring side: Avika Gor

Best known for her role of a child bride in "Balika Vadhu", Gor later went on to appear in "Sasural Simar Ka" and Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies like "Uyyala Jampala", "Care of Footpath 2", and "1920: Horrors of the Heart" among others.

"I've done two reality shows, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. With my experience, the idea of breaking a pattern or an image is not something I operate from. I would love people see me as a girl-next-door, have people remember me as one of their own, so that is not something that I'm chasing.

"But this is a show where people get to see a side of me, which is courageous and daring, which was a surprise for myself. I got to know what I was capable of," Gor told PTI in an interview.

For the 29-year-old actor participating in "Khatron Ke Khiladi" was more of a personal milestone than a calculated career move.

"It is a show I can't say no to. It has been a wish that I always had. Like, there's a child in me who always wants to be part of something like this and is proud of myself for it. I'm not sure how it will benefit me professionally or personally."

The actor described being part of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which premiered on August 1 on Colors TV, a transformative experience, and said that the show pushed her to discover her own capabilities.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventure reality show challenges celebrity contestants to confront their phobias and fears by executing a series of stunts to win the coveted title.

"It is a show that tests every bit of you, it shows you what you're capable of. It has been a beautiful journey for me. I've taken some great moments, that I'll cherish. I've made some great friendships on this show," she added.

Besides Gor, the lineup for season 15 of the show includes Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and comedian Harsh Gujral.

Gor said she found strong support and friends in Dhanjani, Wahi, Bhasin, Dilaik, Aditya Singh and Mishra.

"There are some strong people on the show and one of them is Rubina. I trust her. There was a time in the show where I had to ask for help, and I chose Rubina. She is one of the best," she said.

Gor, who has worked across Hindi, Telugu and Kannada film industry, said she has always remained focused on choosing performance-driven roles.

"I'm excited to juggle between multiple languages. All my characters have something to say; they are not furniture or dancing around the trees kind of characters.

"I'm choosing scripts wisely because it is all about performance and sticking to that is my priority," the actor said, adding that she hopes to continue surprising herself and her audience with choices that are "entertaining and unexpected".

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