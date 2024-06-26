‘Fifty shades of RK’: Ranbir Kapoor leaves fans swooning in new pics with Alia Bhatt from an Italian masquerade ball

After a star-studded three-day-long celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani threw another lavish pre-wedding bash in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last month. Sneak peeks did leak on social media, but this time the event was a little more private. Esteemed guests Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor were only seen at the airport leaving for Europe and then returning to Mumbai. But much to the delight of fans, Alia has now dropped stunning unseen snaps from a special evening in Italy, hosted by the Ambanis. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at a masquerade ball hosted by the Ambanis

These pictures are from a masquerade ball. While Alia looks magical in her Elie Saab couture gown, Ranbir has left us in awe of how handsome he is in his burgundy tuxedo blazer and a black mask over his eyes. Now, we all know how stylish Ranbir and Alia are when they step out for starry affairs— may it be award functions or Bollywood bashes. But this time, they left fans gasping for air with their extreme hotness. Especially RK, who reminded many social media users of Jamie Dornan’s character Christian Grey from the 2015 erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades of Grey.

Comment section of Alia Bhatt's post featuring Ranbir Kapoor

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Fifty shades of rk”, whereas another wrote: “Fifty shades of Ranbir Kapoor 😂😂.” A third comment read: “Fifty shades of Stunning 😢❤️🔥”, while another internet user called it, “fifty shades of alia-ranbir. 🥹.” One fan even stated: “Looking like Cinderella and Prince charming of Indian version!!!! ✨”

Alia and Ranbir do look picture-perfect in these magical moments from the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash. However, we can’t help but wonder what Raha wore on her Euro trip because in a recent interview, Alia revealed how Ranbir often picks out outfits for his darling daughter. Well, we are sure Raha Kapoor looked just as stylish as her mommy and daddy.