Raha Kapoor’s cute expression reminds us of Alia Bhatt’s resting face; fans call the star kid ‘expression queen’

Star kids are adorable and it is a joy for fans to watch them grow into mini-mes of their celebrity parents. Well, one fan favourite in Tinsel Town is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor. Each time she is spotted by the paparazzi, internet users are left gushing over her cuteness. Just this morning Raha was snapped with Ranbir and Alia at the construction site of their new house, Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is being built in Bandra. The happy family was dressed in casual yet chic outfits. But once again, Raha stole the show with her cute expressions. Alia Bhatt with her daughter Raha Kapoor

With her tiny nose scrunched up and her hair in a ponytail, Raha looked beyond adorable. This specific expression of the star kid reminded us of her mother Alia’s resting face, which has gone viral on social media several times before. Last year while promoting her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone (2023), the actor talked about the same when she saw the most googled questions about her. One fan had asked if Alia is happy and the actor had laughed it off, calling her resting face the reason behind the fan’s concern.

Well, social media users can’t get enough of Raha’s cuteness and adorable expressions in pictures from this morning. For instance, one fan called her: “Expression queen 😂🔥”, whereas another pointed out, “She is perfect blend of Alia and Ranbir.” A third comment read: “Ane wale kal ki karina kapoor 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥”, while another internet user joked, “Her expression is always like this. Disgusted with the world wala.😂😂😂.”

In 2022, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on the balcony of their Bandra home after dating for 5 long years. In November of that year, the couple welcomed Raha into the world. According to reports Ranbir and Alia have registered Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is a ₹250 crore property, in Raha’s name.