From Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh: 8 star kids who are carbon copies of their parents

Children obviously have a strong resemblance to their parents. It’s not uncommon. But it’s crazily adorable and unbelievable how similar some star kids look to their respective celebrity mothers and fathers! See for yourself: Mini-mes of celebrities

Devi Basu Singh Grover

On Tuesday, Bipasha Basu shared super cute pictures of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover alongside childhood photos of herself. The resemblance is uncanny! In the caption below, the actor wrote: “My mini me 🩷🧿 Mine 🩷🧿🙏.” However, some fans pointed out that Devi’s smile is more like her father Karan Singh Grover’s

Raha Kapoor

Raha Kapoor is daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s princess. But the star kid is a carbon copy of her star mother Alia Bhatt. Just recently a candid picture of them went viral on social media, leaving fans gushing over Alia and her mini-me

Taimur Ali Khan

We all know how strong the Pataudi genes are. Proof of the same is Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looks exactly like his actor father Saif Ali Khan did in his youth. Well, Saif has not one but two mini-mes. We are talking about Taimur, his elder son with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looks very much like Saif

Jehangir Ali Khan

Even before Kareena and Saif revealed the face of their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, Bebo had announced that he looked exactly like her. Later when he was finally introduced to the world officially, we couldn't agree more. Last year on Koffee With Karan Kareena also revealed that Jeh is ‘Toofan Mail’ just like her, whereas Taimur is quieter

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie are inseparable! They never fail to set mother-daughter goals for the internet. But MM has an uncanny resemblance to her daddy Nick Jonas. In fact, fans often call Malti and Nick twins

AbRam Khan

Not just fans but even Shah Rukh Khan himself believes that his youngest son AbRam Khan is his mini-me. Sharing a cute post about the same back in 2019, the Bollywood Baadshah tweeted: “You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way”

Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor is a true lookalike of her mother. Everything from her smile to her eyes and even the way she dresses has convinced fans that Misha is Mira’s mini-me

Mira Rajput Kapoor with Misha Kapoor

Zain Kapoor

While Misha looks like her mother Mira, Shahid’s son Zain Kapoor is a carbon copy of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor. This candid snap of the father-son duo from a family wedding in 2022 is proof! We are sure Zain will grow up to be a charming and dashing young man much like his dad

Is your heart full of love after seeing these adorable mini-mes of beloved celebrities? Thank us later!