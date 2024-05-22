 Shah Rukh Khan laid down THESE conditions for Suhana Khan’s boyfriend; we wonder if Agastya Nanda obeyed them - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan laid down THESE conditions for Suhana Khan’s boyfriend; we wonder if Agastya Nanda obeyed them

ByMahima Pandey
May 22, 2024 04:54 PM IST

On Suhana Khan’s 24th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane to 7 rules her father Shah Rukh Khan laid down for her future boyfriend

Suhana Khan, who turns 24 today, is the daughter of Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. That makes her a princess. To date royalty, one has to keep in mind certain terms and conditions. We are talking about rules laid down by SRK in an earlier interview for his daughter’s future boyfriend. Well, if rumours are to be believed, Suhana is currently in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Agastya Nanda in The Archies
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Agastya Nanda in The Archies

 

Suhana and Agastya reportedly fell in love on set during the shoot of their debut film The Archies (2023). As we wait for confirmation from the lovebirds, here are Shah Rukh’s 7 rules which we hope Agastya adhered to:

1. Get a job

Well, Agastya made his acting debut with Suhana and is now gearing up for his second film Ekkis, which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan

2. Understand I don’t like you

We are sure SRK will come around

3. I’m everywhere

We couldn’t agree more and are truly grateful to Shah Rukh Khan for this one

4. Get a lawyer

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest

As it should be!

6. I don’t mind going back to jail

Well, we do! Fans can’t afford a delay on Shah Rukh and Suhana’s upcoming film The King which is slated to have a 2025 release

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you

We are sure this one will keep every boyfriend on track

Shah Rukh is a regular dad, which automatically makes him his daughter’s superhero and her boyfriend’s biggest nightmare. Well, we wish Suhana a very happy 24th birthday!

    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

