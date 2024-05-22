Suhana Khan birthday special: 7 times Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was a true desi girl in sexy sarees
As Suhana Khan turns 24, here’s a look at some of the most gorgeous designer sarees in the star kid’s wardrobe
Suhana Khan, the lovely daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Over the years, the star kid has proven that she can rock any style. But she has a soft corner in her heart, and wardrobe, for designer sarees. Well, today on her special day let’s revisit times when The Archies’ actor draped herself in 6 yards of elegance to become a true desi girl.
Pretty in pastel
For one of the functions in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in March, Suhana opted for a pastel-hued saree with a one-shoulder blouse by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. The Byzantine Empire inspired this piece of couture
Glittery in gold
For Diwali last year, Suhana draped herself in a gorgeous golden saree by Falguni Shane Peacock, heavily embellished with Swarovski stones and sequins. She completed the look with a tasselled blouse adorned with crystals. Her minimal approach to jewellery made her outfit the centre of attention
Elegant in electric blue
Last year the star kid dropped jaws when she arrived for Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party. Suhana stood out from the crowd of pastels in an electric blue saree by Arpita Mehta. The magical element of this outfit was the hem, which was embellished with mirror-work and cutdana
Celestial in copper couture
How can Sabyasachi not be on this list? Suhana draped herself in a creation of the beloved celebrity designer for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The star kid looked stunning in a copper organza saree adorned with tiny gold flowers. The highlight was the heavily embellished bralette blouse which added a splash of sexy
Mesmerising in midnight blue
For the 2018 Diwali party, hosted by Shah Rukh and Gauri at their home Mannat, Suhana decided to dazzle in a lehenga saree by Monisha Jaising. The midnight blue lehenga saree featured delicate silver embroidery, a fishtail silhouette and a sultry cut-out blouse which let the star kid flaunt her hourglass figure
Ravishing in red
Back in 2022, Suhana left us wanting more when she rocked a Manish Malhotra saree in red for a friend’s wedding. The designer masterpiece featured self-embroidery and a sequin blouse. Suhana completed the look with statement jhumkas, a small green bindi on her forehead and her hair in a wavy ponytail
Breathtaking in Parisian blue
For another function in the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar, Suhana opted for a Parisian blue pre-draped saree custom-made by Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree was encrusted with Swarovski stones, acrylic flowers and sequins while her blouse was heavily embellished with crystals and acrylic flowers
If you had the chance, which designer saree would you like to borrow from Suhana’s wardrobe for a day?