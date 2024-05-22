Suhana Khan birthday special: 7 times Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was a true desi girl in sexy sarees

Suhana Khan, the lovely daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Over the years, the star kid has proven that she can rock any style. But she has a soft corner in her heart, and wardrobe, for designer sarees. Well, today on her special day let’s revisit times when The Archies’ actor draped herself in 6 yards of elegance to become a true desi girl. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana in stunning sarees

Pretty in pastel

For one of the functions in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in March, Suhana opted for a pastel-hued saree with a one-shoulder blouse by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. The Byzantine Empire inspired this piece of couture

Suhana Khan in a Tarun Tahiliani creation

Glittery in gold

For Diwali last year, Suhana draped herself in a gorgeous golden saree by Falguni Shane Peacock, heavily embellished with Swarovski stones and sequins. She completed the look with a tasselled blouse adorned with crystals. Her minimal approach to jewellery made her outfit the centre of attention

Elegant in electric blue

Last year the star kid dropped jaws when she arrived for Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party. Suhana stood out from the crowd of pastels in an electric blue saree by Arpita Mehta. The magical element of this outfit was the hem, which was embellished with mirror-work and cutdana

Celestial in copper couture

How can Sabyasachi not be on this list? Suhana draped herself in a creation of the beloved celebrity designer for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The star kid looked stunning in a copper organza saree adorned with tiny gold flowers. The highlight was the heavily embellished bralette blouse which added a splash of sexy

Mesmerising in midnight blue

For the 2018 Diwali party, hosted by Shah Rukh and Gauri at their home Mannat, Suhana decided to dazzle in a lehenga saree by Monisha Jaising. The midnight blue lehenga saree featured delicate silver embroidery, a fishtail silhouette and a sultry cut-out blouse which let the star kid flaunt her hourglass figure

Ravishing in red

Back in 2022, Suhana left us wanting more when she rocked a Manish Malhotra saree in red for a friend’s wedding. The designer masterpiece featured self-embroidery and a sequin blouse. Suhana completed the look with statement jhumkas, a small green bindi on her forehead and her hair in a wavy ponytail

Breathtaking in Parisian blue

For another function in the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar, Suhana opted for a Parisian blue pre-draped saree custom-made by Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree was encrusted with Swarovski stones, acrylic flowers and sequins while her blouse was heavily embellished with crystals and acrylic flowers

Suhana at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

If you had the chance, which designer saree would you like to borrow from Suhana’s wardrobe for a day?