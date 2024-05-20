Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana bring AbRam to polling booth in Mumbai. Watch

Shah Rukh arrived to the polling station in a black T-shirt and pants. Suhana wore a blue suit and Gauri wore a white top and blue jeans. They quickly made their way inside the polling booth, not stopping to pose for media like last time. In 2019, Shah Rukh and Gauri brought AbRam along to see how people vote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier on Saturday, Shah Rukh made an appeal to his fans to make sure to vote this year. In an X post, Shah Rukh appealed to fans and followers to carry out their duty as Indians.

"As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he wrote on Saturday.

Previously, superstar Salman Khan also called on the people of the country to cast their vote.

"I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," Salman posted on X on Friday.

The Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases, with vote counting scheduled to be held on June 4.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood celebrities cast votes all over Mumbai.