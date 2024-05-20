Lok Sabha 2024: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, his kids Ira and Junaid, and mom cast votes

Aamir casts his vote

On Monday, Aamir was seen in high spirits outside the polling booth after exercising his right to vote. For the outing, he wore a black T-shirt and jeans, completing his look with black shoes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was accompanied by his former wife and director Kiran at the polling booth. In sync with Aamir’s vibe, Kiran, too, opted for a comfy look in loose fitted shorts and white top.

Both of them were all smiles for the paps, as they flaunted the ink on their fingers.

Aamir’s kids vote in Mumbai

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and Junaid were also spotted at a polling booth in Bandra. They also posed for the paparazzi after casting their votes. While Ira wore a T-shirt and tights, Junaid opted for a T-shirt and shorts as they stepped out to vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Aamir's mother Zeenat Khan also cast her vote.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at their respective polling booths in Mumbai. They showed their commitment to the democratic process, and urged people to exercise their right to vote. Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

Aamir’s work schedule

Last week, Aamir was spotted in the streets of Delhi busy shooting for the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. He shot in Delhi’s New Friends Colony. Pictures from the set emerged and went viral. They showed Aamir surrounded by crew members and child actors. He flew to Delhi with around 11 child actors. The film’s storyline is revolves around the Paralympic Games, an international sports competition for athletes with disabilities.