 Lok Sabha 2024: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, his kids Ira and Junaid, and mom cast votes | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha 2024: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, his kids Ira and Junaid, and mom cast votes

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sugandha Rawal
May 20, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan looked relaxed in black t-shirt and blue jeans when he headed out to cast his vote at the polling booth in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who was shooting for his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, in Delhi, made a quick trip back to Mumbai to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by his former wife Kiran Rao to the polling booth. (Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar reaches Mumbai poll booth at 7am; Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone cast vote)

Aamir Khan was spotted with his former wife Kiran Rao at the polling booth.
Aamir Khan was spotted with his former wife Kiran Rao at the polling booth.

Aamir casts his vote

On Monday, Aamir was seen in high spirits outside the polling booth after exercising his right to vote. For the outing, he wore a black T-shirt and jeans, completing his look with black shoes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was accompanied by his former wife and director Kiran at the polling booth. In sync with Aamir’s vibe, Kiran, too, opted for a comfy look in loose fitted shorts and white top.

 

Both of them were all smiles for the paps, as they flaunted the ink on their fingers.

Aamir’s kids vote in Mumbai

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and Junaid were also spotted at a polling booth in Bandra. They also posed for the paparazzi after casting their votes. While Ira wore a T-shirt and tights, Junaid opted for a T-shirt and shorts as they stepped out to vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Aamir's mother Zeenat Khan also cast her vote.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at their respective polling booths in Mumbai. They showed their commitment to the democratic process, and urged people to exercise their right to vote. Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

Aamir’s work schedule

Last week, Aamir was spotted in the streets of Delhi busy shooting for the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. He shot in Delhi’s New Friends Colony. Pictures from the set emerged and went viral. They showed Aamir surrounded by crew members and child actors. He flew to Delhi with around 11 child actors. The film’s storyline is revolves around the Paralympic Games, an international sports competition for athletes with disabilities.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lok Sabha 2024: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, his kids Ira and Junaid, and mom cast votes

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On