Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan show off their inked fingers after casting votes

Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu cast votes

One of the first celebrities to cast vote was Janhvi. She was seen wearing a pink suit and matching heels. She showed off her inked finger as she smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Tabu also cast her vote and showed her finger smeared with indelible ink. She was seen in a white shirt and navy blue trousers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aamir Khan's kids, Paresh Rawal, Sanya Malhotra step out to vote

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie from his car after casting his vote. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Cast your vote. Every vote matters.”

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie from his car after casting his vote.

Aamir Khan's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, also posed for the paparazzi after casting their votes. While Ira wore a T-shirt and tights, Junaid opted for a T-shirt and shorts as they stepped out to vote. Paresh Rawal also cast his vote. He was seen in a navy blue T-shirt and shorts.

Sanya Malhotra, too, cast her vote on Monday. After voting, she posed for the paparazzi and showed off her inked finger. Sanya was seen in an oversized T-shirt and trousers. Shriya Saran, along with her mother, also cast her vote in Mumbai. She was seen in a pink suit. She hurriedly posed for the paparazzi with her finger before running away.

Sanya Malhotra, Paresh Rawal and Shriya Saran cast their votes on Monday.

Pooja Bhatt shares post on Instagram

After casting her vote, Pooja Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram also featuring her father, Mahesh Bhatt. Both of them showed their inked fingers as they smiled at the camera. She wrote, "Walked our talk. Talked our walk! Was thrilled to see a long line at the polling booths at 7.00 am this morning. Keep it up Bandra! Keep it up Mumbai! Please go vote. Your voice matters!"

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao voted too

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Rajkummar Rao also stepped out early Monday morning to vote. This is the first time Akshay has voted since receiving the Indian citizenship. “I want my India to be developed and strong and I kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote. All Indians should think what is right for them and vote,” he said after casting his vote at a polling station in Juhu.

Farhan Akhtar, while standing in the queue at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told news agency PTI, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all the people, gives us a better city. I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it’s too hot, but it's not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote.” Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.