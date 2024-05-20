Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar reaches Mumbai poll booth at 7am; Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone cast vote

Many of Bollywood's beloved celebs stepped out to cast their vote this morning as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections began across 6 states, including Maharashtra. While Akshay Kumar cast his first vote after attaining Indian citizenship, a pregnant Deepika Padukone arrived at the polling booth with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. Take a look at stars who voted today: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty arrive at polling booths

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar cast his first vote today after getting Indian citizenship. Talking to the paparazzi, the actor revealed that he reached the polling booth in Mumbai at 7 am. He also encouraged his fellow countrymen to exercise their right to vote. After voting, the action hero was snapped at the airport with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared selfies flaunting his inked finger after casting his vote today. He also gave us a glimpse of his OOTD. KJo rocked a black t-shirt which featured ‘vote’ written in tricolour. Talk about election fashion! We love it

Karan Johar shares selfies after voting

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan looked cool in denim jeans and a white t-shirt, which featured the title of his upcoming film Baby John printed on it. He was accompanied by his filmmaker father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at a polling booth

Salman Khan

Just this morning, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan was snapped at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. Reports suggest that the actor is back in the bay to cast his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Emraan Hashmi

The Tiger 3 actor looked handsome in his black t-shirt and cargo pants. Emraan was spotted at the Pali Hill polling booth where he flaunted his ink-stained finger after casting his vote

Emraan Hashmi casts his vote

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan arrived at the voting booth with her brother Junaid Khan this morning. While Ira rocked a tie-dye oversized t-shirt, Junaid was cool and comfortable in shorts and a t-shirt

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan at a polling booth

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Dressed in matching white shirts and blue jeans, Ranveer Singh and soon-to-be mommy Deepika Padukone arrived in style to cast their vote. Ranveer’s scruffy beard and long hair reminded us of his Khilji era, the time he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018) as Alauddin Khilji

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cast their vote

Dharmendra

The 88-year-old veteran actor was in high spirits as he reached Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, Mumbai to cast his vote. Dharam paaji was handsome as ever in a red checked shirt and a black hat

Dharmendra at Jamnabai Narsee School

Rajkummar Rao

Srikanth actor Rajkummar Rao revealed that he was shooting outside of Mumbai. But he caught a flight to reach the city early in the morning to vote. He called the right to vote a big responsibility and encouraged viewers to cast their vote

Sanya Malhotra

The Bollywood actor almost got hit in the face by a paparazzi who was running around the voting booth with a big video camera in hand. She patiently handled the situation and also showed her ink-stained finger to the media after voting

Vidya Balan

Dressed in a white anarkali suit and black sunglasses, Vidya Balan looked simply pretty. Talking to the paparazzi outside the poll booth, the actor joked, “Aaj vote karne ke liye paseena beh gaya”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked cool and casual in a striped shirt and baggy jeans. She posed for the paparazzi with her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty after casting her vote

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Sunanda Shetty cast their vote

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Before he rushed in to cast his vote, Hrithik Roshan quickly posed for the paparazzi. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt, cap and cargo pants

Did you cast your vote this year?