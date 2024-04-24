 Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi for Sitaare Zameen Par next month, the film to be based on Paralympic Games - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi for Sitaare Zameen Par next month, the film to be based on Paralympic Games

ByNavya Kharbanda
Apr 24, 2024 09:25 PM IST

According to an exclusive source, actor Aamir Khan will come to Delhi next month to shoot for Sitaare Zameen Par.

In the past few months, there has been a lot of buzz around Aamir Khan’s next, Sitaare Zameen Par. After giving a beautiful part one in 2007 with Taare Zameen Par, the actor is ready to move further after 16 years. We have now exclusively learnt that the sequel to the film will soon go on floors and the first schedule will be shot in Delhi.

Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi
Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi

“Aamir Khan will fly down to Delhi next month for Sitare Zameen Par’s shoot. He will come to the capital with around 11 children for the shoot of his film. There will also be other star cast members too, whose details are not out yet,” tells the source.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A little birdie also reveals that the film’s storyline will be based on Paralympic Games, a major international sports competition for athletes with disabilities. “The schedule is set for one month, between May-June. The children will indulge in various paralympic games for the shoot,” the insider adds.

“It will be shot at different spots in Delhi, including Lal Qila, Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli, and Tyagraj stadium. It is being shot in various parts of Delhi, as they don’t want all the kids to travel to NCR regions,” the source ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi for Sitaare Zameen Par next month, the film to be based on Paralympic Games
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On