Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi for Sitaare Zameen Par next month, the film to be based on Paralympic Games

In the past few months, there has been a lot of buzz around Aamir Khan’s next, Sitaare Zameen Par. After giving a beautiful part one in 2007 with Taare Zameen Par, the actor is ready to move further after 16 years. We have now exclusively learnt that the sequel to the film will soon go on floors and the first schedule will be shot in Delhi. Aamir Khan to shoot in Delhi

“Aamir Khan will fly down to Delhi next month for Sitare Zameen Par’s shoot. He will come to the capital with around 11 children for the shoot of his film. There will also be other star cast members too, whose details are not out yet,” tells the source.

A little birdie also reveals that the film’s storyline will be based on Paralympic Games, a major international sports competition for athletes with disabilities. “The schedule is set for one month, between May-June. The children will indulge in various paralympic games for the shoot,” the insider adds.

“It will be shot at different spots in Delhi, including Lal Qila, Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli, and Tyagraj stadium. It is being shot in various parts of Delhi, as they don’t want all the kids to travel to NCR regions,” the source ends.