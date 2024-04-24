Aamir Khan gets asked about ‘settling down’ after 2 marriages on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch promo

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be the next guest on Netflix's comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday. A promo for the episode was shared on social media on Wednesday and it shows Aamir having a grand time with Kapil Sharma and his merry bunch. (Also read: Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’) Sunil Grover and Aamir Khan will be seen together on upcoming episode of Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kids don't listen to Aamir

The promo begins with Kapil bringing out multiple trophies on stage and revealing that they all belong to just one man, Aamir Khan. Aamir gets a warm welcome from studio audience and he hops from one couch to another to make himself comfortable. Aamir complains on the show about how his kids do not listen to him. He said that there was a long discussion at the house about what he should wear to the show. While he wanted to show up in shorts, his kids made him wear pants.

Aamir also addressed how his last two movies did not work – Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan. Kapil consoled him by saying that even his films that ‘don’t work' end up raking in big money. ‘Permanent Guest’ Archana Puran Singh asked him why he doesn't attend award shows, when he said that ‘time is very precious, one must utilise it well’.

Getting married again?

Kapil even asks Aamir, “Aapko nahi lagta ab aapko bhi settle hojana chahiye (Don't you think you should ‘settle down’ too)?” Aamir laughed at his suggestion. Aamir has been married twice and divorced twice. His ex-wives are Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has three kids, sons Junaid and Azad and daughter Ira.

Aamir is next coming up with Lahore 1947 as a producer. It stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also parts of the film.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, now airing weekly on Netflix. Previously, the team of Chamkila – Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali were also seen on an episode of the show.