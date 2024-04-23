Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’

Kiku Sharda, who appears in The Great Indian Kapil Show, opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma. In a new interview with Connect FM Canada, the comedian shared that Kapil is very comfortable when jokes are cracked at his expense. He also showered praises on Kapil for handling the show with such balance. (Also read: 5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor) Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda have worked with each other for several years.

What Kiku said about Kapil Sharma

In the interview, Kiku Sharda said in Hindi, “Even on screen, when you see me cracking some wicked jokes on Kapil… he is very comfortable with that. We share a comfortable rapport. He knows me, we have been working together for many years. I have the utmost respect for him purely because… so many people tell me why I haven't started my show. That 10-15 minutes act I do, I really work hard on creating those characters and creating the humour.”

He further continued, “Kapil has to do an entire episode that goes on for an hour or hour and a half, having a conversation with the guest, and within that too there is a certain line you cannot cross. You have to be humorous but when need be, you have to take a backseat as well. Kapil does everything so beautifully. This is not an easy job. It is certainly not as easy as it looks. You must have seen when I appear he takes a backseat. He says, ‘The stage is yours now.’ A man with the utmost security can only offer this. Kapil is more than secure in his space. That's the reason we are over 10 years now… each one of us is excelling in their own way.”

More details

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 and releases a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM. Apart from Kiku, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh are also part of the show. Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, for the first episode.