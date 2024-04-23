 Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared that he has a great rapport with Kapil Sharma.

Kiku Sharda, who appears in The Great Indian Kapil Show, opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma. In a new interview with Connect FM Canada, the comedian shared that Kapil is very comfortable when jokes are cracked at his expense. He also showered praises on Kapil for handling the show with such balance. (Also read: 5 best moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor)

Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda have worked with each other for several years.
Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda have worked with each other for several years.

What Kiku said about Kapil Sharma

In the interview, Kiku Sharda said in Hindi, “Even on screen, when you see me cracking some wicked jokes on Kapil… he is very comfortable with that. We share a comfortable rapport. He knows me, we have been working together for many years. I have the utmost respect for him purely because… so many people tell me why I haven't started my show. That 10-15 minutes act I do, I really work hard on creating those characters and creating the humour.”

He further continued, “Kapil has to do an entire episode that goes on for an hour or hour and a half, having a conversation with the guest, and within that too there is a certain line you cannot cross. You have to be humorous but when need be, you have to take a backseat as well. Kapil does everything so beautifully. This is not an easy job. It is certainly not as easy as it looks. You must have seen when I appear he takes a backseat. He says, ‘The stage is yours now.’ A man with the utmost security can only offer this. Kapil is more than secure in his space. That's the reason we are over 10 years now… each one of us is excelling in their own way.”

More details

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 and releases a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM. Apart from Kiku, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh are also part of the show. Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, for the first episode.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Kapil Sharma ‘is comfortable’ with wicked jokes on him during show, says Kiku Sharda: ‘This is not an easy job’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On