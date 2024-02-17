When Aamir Khan revealed he became an actor by accident: 'I vowed I'd never have anything to do with films'

Actor Aamir Khan has featured in many films in his over three-decade long career and is hailed as 'Mr Perfectionist'. But did you know that Aamir never wanted to be an actor? In an old interview with Movie Magazine in 1988, shared by Reddit, Aamir had even vowed as a child that he 'would never become a producer or have anything to do with films'. (Also Read | Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies, reveals Kiran Rao) Aamir Khan in a still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

When Aamir Khan wanted to stay away from films

When asked if he 'always' wanted to be an actor, Aamir had said, "As a child, I was shy, high strung, goofy and awkward (words that seem to bear no connection to the self-possessed man that he is). Acting was far remote from my thoughts, my 'filmi' connections disillusioned me further. My dad (Tahir Hussain) being a producer, paid the directors and artistes; yet, he had to regularly chase them, as they would play musical chairs with him before completing his films. Seeing these unfavourable conditions. I vowed that I would never become a producer or have anything to do with films."

When Aamir Khan had said ‘acting was by accident’

He also spoke about what made him change his mind. He had said, "Acting was merely by accident. When I was in the XII standard, Aditya Bhattacharya approached me for his short film, which he desired to send for the festival and I said 'Yes' just for the fun of it. I enjoyed the experience and it gradually grew on me making me confident of the fact that I could act. I then made up my mind to take up acting as a profession."

How did Aamir's family react to his decision

On the reaction of his family to his decision, he had said that there "were no problems at home when I decided to become an actor, but I did get the message from them that perhaps 'acting' wasn't so sensible a decision'. Aamir first appeared on screen as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first feature film role was in Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

About Aamir's films so far

Aamir established himself with films such as Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Rangeela (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Fanaa and Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016), among many others.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which received a lukewarm response at the box office. Following the film's failure, Aamir took a break. Now, his production house, Aamir Khan Productions will produce Kiran Rao's directorial project Laapataa Ladies. The film, which stars Pratibha Ranta, will hit the theatres on March 1.

Aamir Khan Productions is also producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

