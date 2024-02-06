Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies, reveals Kiran Rao: 'He was bringing a star baggage'

Kiran Rao is awaiting the release of her new film Laapataa Ladies, which hits theatres on March 1. She has now revealed how her ex-husband, actor Aamir Khan, wanted to be a part of the film and even auditioned for a role. Kiran said that she didn't cast Aamir in the role because he carried ‘a star baggage to the character’. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies' song Doubtwa: First single from Kiran Rao-directorial gives a glimpse of the ‘lost bride’) Aamir Khan has previously worked in Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat. (Varinder Chawla)

What Kiran Rao said about Aamir Khan's casting

In a conversation with ANI, Kiran Rao talked about the casting process for the film, and said Aamir Khan liked the story and wanted to be cast as the character. She said, "Aamir loved the character and auditioned for it as well. But I felt that since he is a star, there would be more expectations from the character if he were to essay that role. Aamir was bringing a star baggage to the character. So, we wanted someone so fit for the role that you cannot make out what he does next. Ravi Kishan is amazing, I felt that there could not be a better 'Manohar' than him."

Kiran Rao further added why she thought casting a star was not a good idea for the story in the first place. “In a way, Aamir helped a lot because he supported the idea of having fresh actors so that the viewers are pleasantly surprised and find some new things in the character and what Ravi Kishan brings to it. When you see stars, you understand that this is a hero and that is a villain. However, we had to keep the suspense till the end,” she said.

About Laapaata Ladies

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year where it received a standing ovation.

Set in 2001, the film revolves around two young brides who get separated during a train journey and when Kishan, a police officer, begins to probe the missing case. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

(With additional inputs from ANI)

