 Laapataa Ladies' song Doubtwa: First single gives a glimpse of the 'lost bride'
Laapataa Ladies' song Doubtwa: First single from Kiran Rao-directorial gives a glimpse of the 'lost bride'

Laapataa Ladies' song Doubtwa: First single from Kiran Rao-directorial gives a glimpse of the ‘lost bride’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 05, 2024 05:02 PM IST

The first single released by the makers takes the story forward from what has been shown in the trailer recently.

The trailer of Kiran Rao’s latest directorial Laapataa Ladies was dropped recently. It gave a glimpse into the roller coaster ride of a ‘lost bride’. The makers released the first single from the film titled, Doubtwa, which seems to provide more insight. (Also Read: Laapataa Ladies trailer: Kiran Rao directorial slowly and surely lifts the veil on its comedy of errors)

A still from the song Doubtwa
A still from the song Doubtwa

The song

The first single Doubtwa gives a broader perspective on the narrative. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song has music by Ram Sampath and lyrics by Divyanidhi Sharma. In the lyrical video, a policeman played by Ravi Kishan can be seen doing his best to uncover the mystery of a lost bride, with his suspicion on a woman from the village. However, despite his best efforts, the bride always seems two steps ahead even as he follows her.

About Laapataa Ladies

The trailer showed how a man unveiled his wife in front of his family and village folk, only to realise it's the wrong bride he's got home. Somewhere else, we see another man file an FIR at a police station for his missing wife, to a suspecting and sarcastic police officer, played by Ravi.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and its trailer was attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on March 1.

Follow Us On