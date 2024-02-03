Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao opens up on divorce: ‘We may have parted as a couple but we are very much a family’

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare last month. The happy occasion was attended by Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, his son Junaid Khan. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the festivities. In a new interview with The Week, Kiran has now opened up about their bond and shared that even though both Aamir and her have divorced, they 'are very much a family.' (Also read: Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao smiles as he greets her with a kiss at daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare) (L-R) Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Ira Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Aamir Khan pose for the camera.

'We are all naturally inclusive'

Speaking to The Week, Kiran Rao opened up on whether anything was coming in the way of her bonding with Aamir and his family. She said, "We are all naturally inclusive. We all get together for dinners on Monday nights. We live in a community and our homes are all in the same housing society. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat (Aamir’s cousin) independently of Aamir, too. These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple but we are very much a family. Even at the end of a marriage, you’ve put so many years in a relationship and that should count for something."

She also added a little on Ira Khan's pre-wedding celebrations, and said, "We are a large family with varied interests, like music and sports. So, we had an obstacle course, and a sangeet where we teased each other."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2022 after 15 years of marriage. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005. They first met during the shoot of Lagaan, in which he played the lead role and she was an assistant director.

