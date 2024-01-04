Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao smiles as he greets her with a kiss at daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The happy occasion was attended by Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, his son Junaid Khan. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the festivities. Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media platforms of the family posing for the paparazzi after the wedding. Aamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao at daughter Ira Khan's wedding.

Aamir kisses Kiran

In a video, Aamir walked towards Kiran, standing with Azad, and spoke to her. While she posed with the entire group for a picture, he gave her a kiss on her cheek as she smiled. Kiran was then seen walking away from the group, but Aamir asked her to join them for pictures.

Who wore what for the wedding

For the occasion, Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta, was seen in a white blue and golden outfit, while Kiran was seen in a golden and green dress. Ira Khan looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and blue coloured dhoti pants. She also opted for a silver dupatta on her head. Nupur wore a blue bandhgala suit.

About Nupur and Ira's wedding

The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage. After that, Nupur and Ira met the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. They happily posed for them. Nupur jogged from his house to the venue in a black vest and white shorts. A grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year. A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis.

