Laapataa Ladies trailer: Kiran Rao directorial slowly and surely lifts the veil on its comedy of errors. Watch

Kiran Rao has lifted the veil on her upcoming comedy, Laapataa Ladies. Produced by her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan's production house, the film stars an ensemble cast of unfamiliar faces telling an unfamiliar story. The trailer shows how two brides get swapped on the train because they're under the ghoonghat (veil). (Also Read: Ira Khan decks up in black lehenga, cape for sangeet; watches Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad perform on stage) Laapataa Ladies is slated to release in cinemas on March 1

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with a man unveiling his wife in front of his family and village folk, only to realise it's the wrong bride he's got home. Somewhere else, we see another man file an FIR at a police station of his missing wife, to a suspecting and sarcastic police officer, played by Ravi Kishan.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. The film's trailer will be attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Aamir and Kiran's response to TIFF reception

After the film received rave reviews at TIFF, producer Aamir Khan said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to 'Laapataa Ladies'. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now."

Kiran also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, “There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing Laapataa Ladies to theatres at home in India.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on March 1.

