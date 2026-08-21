Aanchal Khurana calls Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp 2 divorce drama a ‘smart plan’ for TRPs

Television actor Aanchal Khurana has questioned the way Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s separation played out on Lock Upp 2. She raised questions over the timing of the revelation and Gaurav’s appearance on the show, calling the entire episode a well-planned move to attract viewers and generate buzz. Aanchal Khurana questions timing of Gaurav-Akanksha’s divorce reveal, calls it a TRP strategy.

Aanchal Khurana questions reality show drama In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Aanchal questioned why the couple chose to announce their separation publicly. She pointed out that they had already been living separately, yet the matter was presented dramatically on television. She said, “You are living separately, then going inside the Bigg Boss house and acting out this whole situation, while waiting for Lock Upp to reveal that you are not together.”

Aanchal went on to say that situations like these can sometimes feel less genuine when they unfold as part of a reality show narrative. According to her, some people may use personal problems to stay in the spotlight or secure more work. She added, “Reality shows are definitely monetising their TRPs... Some people are using these situations to make money, gain fame or get shows,” she said.

Akanksha has denied doing it for TRPs Aanchal’s comments come after Akanksha herself addressed the criticism surrounding her decision to discuss her marriage on Lock Upp 2. She has denied that the separation was revealed simply to create publicity or generate TRPs.

Aanchal clarified that she did not view all participants' actions through the same lens, noting specifically that Sunita Ahuja's emotions came across as completely authentic. However, she observed that other individuals were clearly exploiting the circumstances for their own benefit. Looking at the situation strictly through the lens of reality television, she bluntly acknowledged that leveraging a deeply personal narrative to drive viewership and generate profit was ultimately a very clever and calculated business strategy.

Gaurav Khanna’s surprise appearance In the premiere episode, Akanksha confirmed that she had separated from Gaurav and that they had been living apart for a year. Public interest in the ordeal intensified following Gaurav's unexpected visit to the Lock Upp 2 house, which shed new light on the true state of his marriage.

During his appearance, he clarified that although he and Akanksha had discussed parting ways earlier in May, they remain legally bound to one another because no official divorce documents have been signed yet. During his interaction with Akanksha, he also said, “Band baja diya tune (You have messed it up).”