August Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance

If you are planning to look up at the night sky on August 27 or 28, you may catch one of 2026's most notable lunar events. The August 2026 lunar eclipse will turn the Moon noticeably darker and, in some locations, reddish as it passes through Earth's shadow. When and where to watch the Blood Moon lunar eclipse. (Photo: Space)

This is a partial lunar eclipse, not a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, the event will occur on August 28, visible across parts of the Americas, Europe and Africa.

Also Read Lunar Eclipse August 2026: When to watch the August 27-28 event and what it means in astrology

August Lunar Eclipse Date and Timings: The partial lunar eclipse will occur on August 28, 2026, although viewers in parts of the US will see it begin on the night of August 27.

For New York and much of the US East Coast, the penumbral phase begins at 9:23 p.m. EDT on August 27. The partial eclipse starts at 10:33 p.m., reaches its maximum at 12:12 a.m. on August 28, and ends at 1:51 a.m.

The exact local timing changes depending on where you live. Alaska, for example, sees the event earlier in the evening.

Where will the August 2026 lunar eclipse be visible? The August 27-28, 2026, partial lunar eclipse will be visible across much of North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa. The exact experience will depend on your location, since some regions will see the entire eclipse while others will catch only part of it as the Moon rises or sets.

In the US, many locations will have an opportunity to watch the eclipse. If you are planning to view it, check the timing for your specific city because the eclipse will occur at different local times across the US time zones.

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Why is the Lunar Eclipse called a Blood Moon? You may see this eclipse described as a Blood Moon because an eclipsed Moon can take on a reddish or orange tint. However, technically, the August 2026 event is a partial lunar eclipse, not a total lunar eclipse.

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What does the Lunar eclipse mean in astrology? In Western astrology, the August eclipse falls on the Pisces Full Moon, with the Sun in Virgo. Astrology sources interpret this Virgo-Pisces axis through themes such as emotional reflection, routines, boundaries, compassion and the tension between practical responsibilities and your inner world.

For you, the astrology of this eclipse can become less about making a dramatic prediction and more about reflection. You may use the Full Moon as a symbolic moment to examine habits, relationships or expectations that no longer feel useful.

Full Moon in Pisces The Moon reaches fullness in Pisces at about 4°54', opposite the Sun in Virgo. This eclipse is part of the longer Virgo-Pisces eclipse cycle that began in 2024 and continues into 2027.

If you follow astrology, you might treat this eclipse as a chance to pause, reflect and decide what you want to carry forward. You do not need to view the eclipse as an omen. You can simply use the symbolism of the Pisces Full Moon as a prompt to slow down and check in with yourself.