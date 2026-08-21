Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi film ends week 1 at ₹113 crore, is Bhatts' highest-grosser ever
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi's sequel has earned ₹113 crore in India in its first week at the ticket window.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi’s new release, Awarapan 2, has continued to sustain its momentum through the weekdays after a bumper opening weekend. Aside from a slight dip, the film has done fairly well, ending its first week in Indian theatres north of ₹100 crore, a huge achievement for a mid-budget film.
Awarapan 2 box office update
Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. This was followed by a record-breaking opening weekend, in which the film earned over ₹81 crore net. On weekdays, Awarapan 2 first held its ground at the box office before eventually seeing a dip in earnings on Wednesday. But it soon recovered, sustaining the momentum on Thursday. The film collected ₹6 crore net on Thursday, only a 10% drop from the ₹6.75 crore it made on Wednesday. This allowed Awarapan 2 to end its first week at the ticket window with a domestic haul of ₹113.50 crore net. Awarapan 2 is the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the ₹100-crore club, and thereby, his highest-grossing film ever.
Awarapan 2 beats all Emraan Hashmi, Bhatt camp films
Awarapan 2 is easily Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit. Prior to this, his biggest hit had been Raaz 3, which earned ₹70 crore net or Baadshaho, where he was one of the three leads alongside Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jamwal. The 2017 film earned ₹82 crore net. Awarapan 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of both these films. But quite interestingly, Awarapan 2 is also the highest-grossing film for its production house - Vishesh Films. Run by Vishesh Bhatt now, and by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt earlier, the production house had not seen a ₹100-crore hit before Awarapan 2. Raaz 3 ( ₹70 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹47 crore) had been its biggest hits.
Deep Dive
Awarapan 2 is already the 6th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and may break into the top 4 by the end of its run, surpassing Welcome to the Jungle ( ₹135 crore) and Dhamaal 4 ( ₹167 crore and counting).
All about Awarapan 2
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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