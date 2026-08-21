Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Shamna Kasim vibe to dance number by Anirudh Ravichander. Watch
Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: A new Rajinikanth song was released from his upcoming film right on time for Onam. Take a look.
Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: The first song from Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, titled Ala Bolelo, was released on Friday evening. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the peppy dance number features Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim. The song, which also has a Malayalam touch, was released for fans from Kerala right on time for Onam. (Also Read: Jailer 2 song Ala Bolelo promo makes Keralites fume over mispronunciation: ‘Dear Tamilians, this is not Malayalam’)
Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2 released
Ala Bolelo is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj. The additional vocals are provided by Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh. A 4-minute lyrical video for the song was released on Friday evening. It features Shamna, dressed in a traditional kasavu saree, dancing. Rajinikanth also makes an appearance, seemingly approving of it.
Criticism for the song after the promo
Earlier this week, short promos for Ala Bolelo were dropped. And immediately, Keralaites took offence at the mispronunciation of Malayalam words. Many took to social media to wonder why a Malayali singer and lyricist weren’t hired if it was to be an Onam tribute. Others believed Anirudh was singing gibberish in the few seconds of the promo that was released. Fans also found errors in another promo, with a backup dancer who’s right near Shamna dancing in the opposite direction from the rest.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which starred Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The second part will see them reprise their roles as husband and wife, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian and Vijaya Pandian. Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will also reprise their roles.
The first film saw cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, who are also expected to feature in Jailer 2. While Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna were reportedly approached for cameos, the attempts did not pan out. Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are rumoured to be in the sequel. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are joining the cast.
Jailer told the story of a police officer who goes missing while investigating a ruthless idol smuggler. When the police force doesn’t do enough to help his son, Muthuvel, a former jailer, goes back to his old ways to avenge his family and keep them safe. The film ends with a twist and a showdown, with a heartbroken Muthuvel forced to make a tough choice. The second film is expected to pick up where the first film left off. Jailer 2 will be released on October 15.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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