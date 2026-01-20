Binni Krishnakumar bumps into Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar as they head to Kochi to shoot Jailer 2
TV personality, singer and dancer Binni Krishnakumar took to her Instagram account to share that she bumped into Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar on a flight to Kochi. The duo was travelling to Kerala to shoot for their upcoming film Jailer 2. Pictures and videos of Rajinikanth in Kochi have been shared online.
Binni Krishnakumar bumps into Rajinikanth
Binni took to her Instagram to post pictures she had clicked with Rajinikanth and Nelson on the flight. The trio can be seen smiling as they pose for selfies. “THALAIVAAAAAAAA (folded hands emojis). Today morning, Kochi flight,” she wrote, sharing the pictures. The pictures show the other passengers hilariously peeking from behind their seats to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth, who was seated at the window. Like he does most of the time, Rajinikanth was travelling economy.
Pictures and videos of Rajinikanth also cropped up once they reached Kerala. Dressed in a T-shirt and track pants, the actor is seen chatting with members of his team. He is also accompanied by airport personnel as he heads to his car. A fan can also be heard calling out for ‘anna’ (elder brother) before the star leaves. Fans reshared the pictures and video on social media with heart and fire emojis. One even wrote, “Aiyooo chechi (elder sister) ultimate luck anyone can have.”
Rajinikanth’s recent work
Rajinikanth last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2025 film Coolie. The film collected ₹518 crore worldwide but received mixed reviews upon its release. It also starred Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.
The actor is now shooting for Jailer 2 with Nelson, a sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer, which also stars Ramya Krishnan. He will also star in a yet-to-be-titled film, Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.
