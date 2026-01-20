Binni Krishnakumar bumps into Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar as they head to Kochi to shoot Jailer 2

TV personality, singer and dancer Binni Krishnakumar took to her Instagram account to share that she bumped into Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar on a flight to Kochi. The duo was travelling to Kerala to shoot for their upcoming film Jailer 2. Pictures and videos of Rajinikanth in Kochi have been shared online.

Binni Krishnakumar bumps into Rajinikanth

Binni took to her Instagram to post pictures she had clicked with Rajinikanth and Nelson on the flight. The trio can be seen smiling as they pose for selfies. “THALAIVAAAAAAAA (folded hands emojis). Today morning, Kochi flight,” she wrote, sharing the pictures. The pictures show the other passengers hilariously peeking from behind their seats to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth, who was seated at the window. Like he does most of the time, Rajinikanth was travelling economy.